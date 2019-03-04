A memorial mass for Robert Joseph Snider, 77, of Washington Court House, was celebrated Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church by the Rev. Father Sean Dooley, parochial vicar administrator at the church. Craig Jaynes accompanied the St. Colman Choir on the organ. Dan Stahl was the cantor. Sue Smith was the lector. Presentation of the gifts was made by Max and Drew Phillippi and Amber Goecke. Altar servers were Dave Kearney and Justin Robinson. Eucharistic ministers of the Holy Communion were Sue Burnside, Melissa Garland and Tina Garland. Bob Bohn, Bob Engle and Ron Weade served as ushers.

Bob, a CPA and co-owner and treasurer of Greenfield Research and husband of Renee Socie Snider, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.