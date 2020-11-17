1/1
Robert L. "Bob" Caplinger
Robert "Bob" L. Caplinger – Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away on Nov. 15, 2020. He was born on May 29. 1940 in Washington Court House, the son of the late Hazel (Armbrust) & Albert Caplinger.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 24 years, Charlene; daughter Renee (Brian) Ford; granddaughter Niah Ford and his beloved dog, Zeke. He is also survived by his sister Rosemary (John) Drummond of Mt. Sterling, OH; brother John Caplinger of Helendale, CA; nephews Nathan (Eileen) Drummond, Jay (Migon) Drummond, Justin (Ali) Caplinger; nieces Lisa (Matt) Hamer, Danielle Caplinger and several great nieces and nephews.

Bob was a 1958 graduate of Washington Senior HS in Washington Court House. He was a 1963 graduate of Wilmington College and taught History for 3 years at Blanchester High School. Later he received his Master's in Rehabilitation Counseling from Kent State University. Bob retired as an Area Manager in 1992 from the Rehabilitation Services Commission.

He will be most remembered for his sense of humor, kindness and love of life. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Messages of sympathy and support can be sent to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222



Published in Record Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
