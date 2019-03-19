Robert L. (Bob) Gillenwater, 85, of New Holland, Ohio died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Doctors Hospital West..

Bob was born April 29, 1933, in Fayette County, Ohio to Clark E. (Lucky) and Eva G. Longerbone Gillenwater.

He was a retired security guard; a Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict and loved fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Shirley Gillenwater and a great granddaughter.

Bob is survived by his wife, the former Jo Ann Holloway; sons, Mike (Maryann) Wood of Mt. Sterling and John (Tiffany) Wood of Port Charlotte, FL; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jeff (Vickie) Holloway of Washington Court House and sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Bill Arledge) Vititoe of Washington C.H. and Nancy (Russell) Keller of Grove City, OH.

The funeral will be Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Rev. Michael Hodge officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home in New Holland one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

