Robert L. Johnson, 85, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 6:15 p.m. at Court House Manor Nursing Home where he had been a resident since June 2019. Bob was born October 1, 1934, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Sanford Allen "Pappy" and Cory Marie Penwell Johnson. He lived most of his life in New Holland and Washington Court House. He was an avid horseman and, before his retirement, was a longtime trainer of standardbred race horses for McKinley Kirk Stables. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Dorothy A. McAnerney, on July 20, 1992; by a daughter, Tammy M. Dick on July 2, 2019; an infant son, Robert, and four brothers and a sister. Bob is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara J. and Dan Duhl of Westerville, Ohio; he was a doting grandfather to seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; a brother, Fred Johnson of Washington Court House and two sisters, Alice Greenlee of Washington Court House and Margaret Wolfe of Indiana. In keeping with his wishes, cremation took place. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020.