Robert L. "Mouse" Moats, 81, of Frankfort, died on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House. He was born on Tuesday, July 26, 1938 in Washington C.H., the son of the late Robert G. and Vada Eubanks Moats. In June of 1979 he married the former Mary Alice Aills and she preceded him in death in March of 1993.

He is survived by a daughter, Mary Ann (Mel) Secrest of Frankfort, two grandsons, Ernie (Teresa) Havens of Bellbrook, OH and Bill (Sarah) Havens of Frankfort, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchildren, one brother, Jack Moats of Washington C.H., three nephews, Doug (Anita) Moats of North Carolina, Jim (Cheryl) Moats of West Virginia, JG (Stephanie) Moats of Washington C.H., one niece, Joy (Tim) Goodson of West Virginia, special friends, Dave and Diane William and Tony (Melissa) Boetcher.

Mouse was a graduate of Washington High School. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves. He worked as a truck driver and retired form Hartley Oil in 2000. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working with Dave Williams on his farm.

Mouse left a note saying to let everyone know to keep up the good work and he is proud of all his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery. Friends and relatives can visit with the Moats family on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that memorial contributions be sent to Raceway 35, 3510 Little Creek Rd., Frankfort, OH 45628. Those wishing to sign Bob's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.