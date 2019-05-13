Robert Lee Massie

Robert Lee "Bobby" Massie, 82, of Washington CH passed away at his home May 12, 2019.

He was born December 14, 1936 in Pickaway County to the late James and Mildred (Oty) Massie.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Massie, two sisters, Norma Insko and Betty Fair and two infant brothers.

Survivors include his sister, Marie Wisecup of Washington CH, and a brother, Harry (Mary) Massie of Xenia, as well as nieces, nephews and the many friends he made while walking countless miles around town.

In keeping with his wish's, cremation will take place. Burial will follow in Highlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 Oakland Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

