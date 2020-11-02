Robert Lee Maust, 93, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 7:15 a.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital where he had been admitted the previous evening.

He was born June 16, 1927, in Morgantown, WV to Henry and Rosa Funk Maust. He was a graduate of Cambridge High School and moved to Washington Court House in 1948, from Cambridge.

Before his retirement, he was an electrician and owner/operator of Maust Electric and had been an electricity teacher for the Great Oaks Vocational School.

He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of Paul H. Hughey Post #25 of the American Legion. He was a member of South Side Church of Christ where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He loved music and playing the mandolin.

Bob was preceded in death by six brothers, Arthur, Herschel, Donald, Harry, Harold and Melvin Maust; an infant sister, Helen, and a son-in-law, James L. Layne.

He is survived by his wife, the former Jean Spencer whom he married October 17, 1948; three children, Jeri Lynn Layne, Michael Maust and his wife, Lyn, and Bradley Maust and his wife, Teri, all of Washington Court House; seven grandchildren, Cori (Jay) Cockerill, Brodie (Jinny) Maust, Caleb (Katie) Maust, Maggie (Jerome) Isaac, Kyle (Kelly) Maust, Elizabeth (Corey) Taylor and Lydia (James) Horning; two step-grandchildren, Stacey (Andy) Fitzpatrick and Clay Cruea; ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements for a graveside service in Washington Cemetery, with complete military honors, are being completed and will be announced by the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

