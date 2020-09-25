Robert LeeVerne Stout, Sr., age 80 of New Holland, OH finished his earthly journey surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

He was born April 6, 1940 in Marion, OH to the late Clifford Stout and Kathleen (Oldaker) Pierce. On April 9, 1964, he married the love of his life and soulmate, Martha Jane Cheney in Camden, SC. They spent 56 wonderful years together. He served 6 and a half years in the U.S. Army. He worked at General Motors in Columbus, OH for 35 years before retiring. He was a long-time member at Grace Community Baptist Church in Washington, Court House, OH.

In his younger years, he attended Harding High School in Marion, OH. He loved roller-skating at Crystal Lake or Highway Rollerena, swimming and diving. He was an avid car fan and loved working on cars, woodworking, whittling, and mowing his yard. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife and family.

Preceding him was his mother, father, stepfather, mother-in-law, father-in-law, two brother-in-laws, sister-in-law, and 2 great granddaughters.

Left to cherish his wonderful memories are his wife Marty (Tink), daughter Christy Clark (Little Baby Girl) married to Mark, sons Robert Stout, Jr. married to Cheryl, and Thomas Stout married to Nicole. He has 10 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, and 2 step-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Griffith; aunt, Peggy; nieces, Tammy, Cheryl, and Rebekah; nephews Mick and Steve, and many other family members and friends.

There will be no services at this time. Memorial service will be held at a later date.