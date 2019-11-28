ROBERT LEO "BOB" EAST, age 82, of Washington CH, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 7:18 a.m. at his home.

He was born on July 18, 1937 in Sabina, Ohio to the late Hubert and Violet Chaney East. He was a 1955 graduate of Washington High School. Bob proudly served his country to the United States Army. Bob owned and operated the East-Side Radiator Shop for twenty-five years in Washington CH. He enjoyed woodworking, doing home repairs, and being with his family.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sharon Nedra Cline East, whom he married on January 30, 1960; son, Michael Vernon East of Washington CH; and sister, Janice Gaede of Colorado.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

