ROBERT M. "BOB" PRATT, age 70, of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 7:29 a.m. at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 24, 1948 in Clinton County to Robert Dale and Viola Virginia Hilderbrandt Pratt. He was a 1966 graduate of Miami Trace High School. Bob went on to receive his Master's of Theology from International Seminary. He was the owner and operator of Pratt Construction and was subcontracted by The Columbus Zoo. He was currently attending Heritage Memorial Church where he served as assistant teacher for the Goodwill Sunday School class. Bob had previously established The Wesleyan Holiness Church on Washington Waterloo Road where he served as Pastor and also founded their day school. He enjoyed fishing, working, helping others, and loving his family and grandchildren. He was a devout Christian and spent many hours reading and studying the Bible.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doug Pratt; sister, Diana Pratt; and father-in-law, Rev. Kenneth Bogard.

Survivors include his loving wife, Belinda Bogard Pratt, whom he married on January 27, 1967; children, Jodi (Greg) Hoyle, Rob (Carrie) Pratt, John (Kelley) Pratt, Aaron (Christie) Pratt, and Janessa (Chris) Williamson; grandchildren, Tristan Soulier, Jordan Soulier, Dylan Pratt, Trevor Pratt, Brooklyn Pratt, Dylan

Domange, Ashlyn Domange, Kali (Gideon) Myer, Catelyn Coulter, Jacob Coulter, Isaac Coulter, Cannan Williamson, Caraline Williamson, Alexa Perez, Mya Perez, and Gabrielle Perez; siblings, Brenda Michael, Connie (Maynard) Harris, Denise (Gary) Mitchell, Dale Mitchell, Yolanda Robinson, Ginny (Denny) Grove, Jeannie (Charley) Laufer, Becky (Matt) Thompson, Missi (Richard) Hannah; mother-in-law, Wilma Bogard; and special brother-in-law, Danny Bogard. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, a host of friends and his trusted canine companion Socrates.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church with Rev. Joseph Duvall officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Friday evening from 4-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to "St. Judes" 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 and "Love a Child" P.O. Box 60063, Fort Myers, Florida 33906

