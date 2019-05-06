Robert M. Pratt

Guest Book
Service Information
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-6078
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Church
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Church
Obituary
The funeral service for Robert M. "Bob" Pratt, age 70, of Washington CH, was held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church with Rev. Joseph Duvall officiating. Scripture and prayer were read by longtime friend, Rev. Curtis Burge; and the obituary was read by Joy Stanforth. Special music was provided by Mark Aills, Pastor Bruce Morrison, and Randy Woods; accompanied by Teresa Seyfang on the piano.

Pallbearers for burial at the Washington Cemetery were Tristan Soulier, Jordan Soulier, Danny Bogard, Chris Williamson, Greg Hoyle, and Jimmy Blair. Honorary pallbearers included; Dylan Pratt, Trevor Pratt, Gabe Perez, Jake Coulter, and Issac Coulter.

Mr. Pratt passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.
Published in Record Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019
