Robert V. Amicon, 55, of Millbrook, IL, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Loyola University Medical Center. He was born on July 4, 1964 in Columbus, OH the son of William and Marjorie (Harlow) Amicon. Robert met April Rose of Washington Court House twenty-nine years ago and they were united in marriage on May 20, 2000. He was a member of both St. Mary Catholic Church in Plano, IL and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL. Robert served as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was employed as a senior logistics manager by Ryder Logistics in Romeoville, IL. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, April (Rose) Amicon and their four children, Gabriel, Augustus, Luke, and Joseph Amicon, all of Millbrook, IL; his siblings Rocky, Billy (Kim), Ron, Mick, and Rick (Annie Ruefle) as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Marjorie Amicon; and his brother, Andy. A memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 4 10:00 am at Bishop Watterson High School. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at gofundme.com (search Bob Amicon).