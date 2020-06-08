Robert W. Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

In loving memory of Robert (Bobby) W. Campbell 62 of Columbus Ohio

Passed away May 22, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease and contracting Covid-19.

Bobby was born April 9, 1958 in Greenfield Ohio, the son of the late Robert Mick and Phyllis (Adams) Campbell.

Bobby grew up in Washington Court House where he attended Miami Trace High School.

Bobby loved sports, he was truly an amazing athlete, but so much more. Bobby was also very kind hearted and loving.

He is survived by a son Chad and a daughter Melissa; two sisters Tammy (Bob) Cottrill of Greenfield Ohio and Lisa Horner of Wilmington Ohio; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of friends.

A grave site service will be held at High Lawn Memory Gardens in Washington Court House at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved