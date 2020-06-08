In loving memory of Robert (Bobby) W. Campbell 62 of Columbus Ohio

Passed away May 22, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease and contracting Covid-19.

Bobby was born April 9, 1958 in Greenfield Ohio, the son of the late Robert Mick and Phyllis (Adams) Campbell.

Bobby grew up in Washington Court House where he attended Miami Trace High School.

Bobby loved sports, he was truly an amazing athlete, but so much more. Bobby was also very kind hearted and loving.

He is survived by a son Chad and a daughter Melissa; two sisters Tammy (Bob) Cottrill of Greenfield Ohio and Lisa Horner of Wilmington Ohio; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of friends.

A grave site service will be held at High Lawn Memory Gardens in Washington Court House at the convenience of the family.