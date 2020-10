Robert W. Rinehart, age 84, of Spotsylvania, VA, and formerly of Milledgeville, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. A graveside service, at Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery, will take place at 11:30am on Monday, October 26, 2020. Littleton Funeral Home in Sabina is assisting the family. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.