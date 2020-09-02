Robert Wilson Slager, II, 61, of Washington CH, OH died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE.

He was born Sept. 16, 1958, in Fayette Co. to Robert and Judith Mayo Slager.

Survivors include step-sons and step-daughters-in-law, Chris West of Ohio; Amber West of Florida and Michael and Bonnie West of Washington CH and step-grandchildren, James, Christopher and Brian West of Florida and Michael, Elijah, Zandra and Landon West of Washington CH.

Following cremation, a graveside service will take place in Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington CH.

