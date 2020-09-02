1/
Robert Wilson Slager II
1958 - 2020
Robert Wilson Slager, II, 61, of Washington CH, OH died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE.

He was born Sept. 16, 1958, in Fayette Co. to Robert and Judith Mayo Slager.

Survivors include step-sons and step-daughters-in-law, Chris West of Ohio; Amber West of Florida and Michael and Bonnie West of Washington CH and step-grandchildren, James, Christopher and Brian West of Florida and Michael, Elijah, Zandra and Landon West of Washington CH.

Following cremation, a graveside service will take place in Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington CH.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
