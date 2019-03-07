Obituary Print Roberta Belle Bowers | Visit Guest Book

Roberta Belle (Sights) Bowers, age 91 of Eaton, OH, formerly of Jeffersonville, OH, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Vancrest Assisted Living. She was born October 31, 1927 in Hannibal, MO to the late Robert Jordan Sights and the late Alpha Louise (Hull) Beddle. She was preceded in death in 2004 by her beloved husband of 59 years, Donald W.Bowers. Roberta was loved by so many family and friends. She was a wonderful giving and generous person that greatly impacted our lives and her community. Survived by: Brother-in-law, William F. Bowers; Niece, Linda (Gary) Woesner; Nephews, William (Janet) Bowers, Robert (Anna) Irwin, Ronald (Katrina) Irwin; Great Niece, Karah Woesner; Great Nephews, Brian (Corie) Woesner, Clint (Holly) Woesner, William (Amanda) Bowers, Matthew (Betsy) Bowers, Jennifer (Dave) Haddock, Jeffrey (Suzanne) Irwin and Jerry (Akeley) Irwin. Other family members: Michelle Sights, Angie (Chris) Cruze, Elisha Cotton, Shawn (Lisa) Cox, and many Great, Great Nieces and Nephews. Special Friends: Peggy and Howard Williams, Connie and Lamar Dement, Tricia and Steve Shepherd, Pat Houseman, Peggy Haker, Mary Lou McGlothian, her Jeffersonville United Methodist Church family, and her beloved canine companion Sydney. She graduated from Seven Mile High School in May 1945 and remained friends with her classmates, Peggy Haker and Mary Lou McGlothian. She worked in banking for 34 years and retired as Vice-President from Fifth Third Bank February, 1986. She was active volunteer on many community committees and some of her organization memberships were Jeffersonville Area Community Assoc., Fayette Co. Humane Society, Jeffersonville Area Veterans Memorial Park, Hospice of Fayette Co., Fayette County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, American Red Cross, Fayette Co. and Fayette County Election Board. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH with Pastor Tom Knauff officiating. Burial will follow at Collinsville Cemetery in Collinsville, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the following suggested non-profit organizations: Betty's Foundation, P.O. Box 6284 San Pedro, CA 90734 (This foundation was established and is administered by her family to raise money for Alzheimer's research, www.bettysfoundation.org), Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 71, Jeffersonville, OH 43128 or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

226 W. Main St

Eaton , OH 45320

(937) 456-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Record Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Record Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.