Rodger Lee Barnhart
Rodger Lee Barnhart, age 58, of Bainbridge, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at home.

He was born March 15, 1962 in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Donald Jacob and Martha E. (Hester) Barnhart.

Rodger was a member of the Fruitdale United Methodist Church, an avid concert goer, Cleveland Browns fan and Cincinnati Reds fan.

He has worked in the Walmart Distribution Center in Washington C.H. for the last 3 1/5 years and former production scheduler at C-Mold.

He is survived by one sister, Jane (Lloyd) Clouser of Bainbridge; two brothers, Donald E (Sharmin) Barnhart of Greenfield, Jeff (Lori) Barnhart of Bainbridge; four nieces, Marsha Clouser, Stephanie Clark, Nikki Daugherty, Shira Wise; two nephews, Jeremy Barnhart, Keith Clouser; numerous great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by both parents.

A celebration of his Life will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, October 11 at the Fruitdale United Methodist Church, 11223 St Rt 41 S Greenfield, Ohio

45123 with Pastor Jeff Barnhart officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy V. Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
