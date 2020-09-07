1/
Rodney D. Miller
The funeral for Rodney D. Miller, 83, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union will Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating. Rev. Dan Justice was the pianist and accompanied the congregational singing. Scriptures were read by Rodney's grandchildren, Ryan Hiser and Cassie Miller. Karen Edmonson and Linda Hiser offered remembrances of their dad. Cody Kirkpatrick offered comments and read "A Tribute to a Farmer." A video and song, "God Created a Farmer," was narrated by Paul Harvey and sang by Dallas Davidson. Linda and Charlie Hiser led the congregation in reciting the Lord's Prayer.

Pallbearers for the burial in the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery were Doug, David and Dean Miller, Brent Edmonson, Mark Hiser and Cody Kirkpatrick. The procession to the cemetery was led by a 9620RX John Deere tractor driven by Cody Kirkpatrick.

Rodney, a farmer, owner of Miller Grain Company and widower of Sue Coffman Miller, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.



Published in Record Herald from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union
SEP
5
Funeral
10:30 AM
Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
