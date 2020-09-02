Rodney Dean Miller, 83, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at his home. He had been in failing health.

Rodney was born October 16, 1937, in Montgomery County, Ohio to Forrest and Edna Mae Lightner Dafler. He was a graduate of Dixie High School in New Lebanon, Ohio. He moved to Fayette County in 1967, from Clinton County.

He was a farmer and owner and operator of the Miller Grain Company.

For many years Rodney attended the New Holland United Methodist Church and recently had been attending the Grace United Methodist Church. He was a member of Top Farmers and Premium Agricultural Commodities, Inc.

On February 11, 1956, he married the former Sue Ellen Coffman. She preceded him in death on January 10, 2014. He was also preceded by a grandson, Daniel T. Hiser on April 13, 2017; a step sister, June Miller Finafrock; a half-sister, Lorene Lauderbach and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kay and Robert Alexander.

He is survived by five children, Doug Miller and his wife, Linda, of Washington Court House, Karen Edmonson and her husband, Brent, of Frankfort, Linda Hiser and her husband, Mark, of Milledgeville, David Miller and Dean Miller and his wife, Sharon, all of Washington Court House; eight grandchildren, Nic (Erika) Miller, Nathan (Grace) Miller, Mathew (Kristen) Edmonson, Whitney (Josh) Cummins, Ryan Hiser, Charlie Hiser and his wife, Alexis, Cassie Miller and Michael Miller; seven great grandchildren, Kate and Garrett Miller, Kenzie, Owen and Briella Miller, Olivia Edmonson and Luke Hiser with baby Cummings arriving in March. He is also survived by a niece, Diane Alexander and two nephews, Phillip Alexander and Craig (Kathleen) Alexander, all of Cincinnati.

The funeral will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church of Christ in Christian Union with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Trace FFA, 300 Bloomingburg-New Holland Road-NW, or the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East Market Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

