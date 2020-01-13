Rodney Jeffery Garrison, age 54, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

He was born in Washington Courthouse, Ohio on June 13, 1965 to Robert and Helen Garrison (nee Boone).

Rod is survived by his beloved wife, Michelle L. Garrison (nee Tucker); son, Nickolaus Kyle Garrison; granddaughter, Paris Mae Garrison; brother, Robbie (Peggy Grove) Garrison; two sisters, Patty (David) Borror and Kathy (Todd) Wilson; two nephews, Jarrod (Jennifer) Crocker and Jake (Saundra ) Crocker; niece, Britt (Marcus) West; two great nephews, Brycen and Braden West; and a host of other family members and friends.

There will be a Celebration of life on January 18, 2020 from 3-6 pm at VFW Post 6710, 1130 N Lincoln St, Wilmington, OH 45177.