ROGER C. ATER, age 63, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The OSU James Cancer Center.

He was born on August 17, 1955 in Chillicothe to Raymond and Ruby Stewart Ater. Roger was a 1974 graduate of Miami Trace High School. He was formerly employed by Pennington Bakery and after their closing; he worked at the Yusa Corporation. He enjoyed auto racing, demolition derby, driving his golf cart all over town and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Harriett, Ruby Mae (Roger) Snyder, Ruthann, Betty Weatherington, and Sharon Thornton.

Survivors include his soul mate of many years, Wendy Adams; children, Kimberly Roberts and her soul mate, Ben Deskins, Beth (Mark) Immell, Shane Wolfe, Quinton Adams and his special friend, Chelsea Showalter, Emily (Nick Hampshire) Adams, and Garrett Adams; grandchildren, Levi, Dallas and Dalton Immell, and Braxlee Adams; sisters, Nancy (Hank) Romawski, and Robin Ater. Also surviving are some aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Danny Dodds officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 4-8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tree of Hope c/o Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1430 Columbus Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com