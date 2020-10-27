1/
Roger Dean Klontz
Roger Dean Klontz, 81, of Grand Island, Florida, passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida after a long battle of cancer.

Roger was born in Fayette County, Ohio on April 13, 1939. The second child of Eugene and Lorene (Harper) Klontz. He was a 1957 graduate of Washington High School and also attended Ohio State. He was a draftsman and steel fabricator consultant owning his own business which he continued to maintain until retirement in 2015.

A lifelong lover of all kinds of music, Roger was a self-taught guitar and key board player. Also, a dart marksman and shuffleboard enthusiast.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 25 years Virginia.

He is survived by his wife Priscilla A. Dill-Klontz of Florida, grandson David Buerk of Ohio and stepson James McAfee of Florida. His sister, Frances (Gary) Hardman, brothers Russell Klontz and Vernon (Saundra) Klontz and several nieces and nephews of Ohio.

Cremation was under the direction of Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, Tavares, Florida. A graveside service will be held at Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery in Ohio at the convenience of the family in the spring.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Shriners Hospitals.



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
