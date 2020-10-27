ROGER KIMMEY, age 65, of Grove City, formerly of Washington CH, passed away sudden and unexpectedly on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born on September 10, 1955 in Staunton, Ohio to Harry "Jiggs" and Virginia Magill Kimmey. He was a graduate of Miami Trace High School. Roger was self-employed and carried on the family business of 'RW Kimmey Rubbish Removal' for many years. He enjoyed dancing and was an avid bowler.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ann Strouse; and sister-in-law, Mary Kimmey.

Survivors include his brothers, Jim Kimmey, and Harry (Carol) Kimmey; nieces, Kelly (Brian) Larrick, Karey (Richard) Sockman, and Charlene (Mike) Wilson; brother-in-law, Charles Strouse; and special friend of twenty-five years, Judith Hopfe. Also surviving are several great nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at the Washington Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

