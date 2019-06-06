Roger L. Dorn, age 84, of Madison Mills, OH, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at home. Born in Madison Mills to the late Leland and Pauline Dorn, he was a graduate of Madison Mills High School, Class of 1953 and was a veteran of the United States Army. Roger was a farmer his whole life. He married the love of his life, June Boyd, and they were married for nearly 62 years. Roger was a life-long member of Madison Mills United Methodist Church and a member of Bloomingburg Lodge #449, F.& A.M. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Eddie Pavlovic and is survived by his beloved wife June, his children David Dorn of Madison Mills, Janet (Michael) Morrison of Rawson, OH and Valerie (John) Stier of Powell, TN, his grandchildren Preston (Allison) Morrison of Findlay, OH, Ryan (Kimberly) Morrison of Madison Mills, Sam (Jamie) Morrison of Raymond, OH and Thomas Stier of Knoxville, TN, his great-grandson Maxwell Morrison, sister Norma Jean Pavlovic of Xenia, OH, and many cousins, other relatives and many friends. Family will receive friends from 3:00-7:00p.m. FRIDAY (TODAY) at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 (740)-869-2777 where a Masonic Service will be held at 7:00p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home 10:00a.m. SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2019 with Reverend Brian Dunham, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Madison Mills Cemetery. If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to: Madison Mills United Methodist Church, 9100 Madison Road, NE, Washington Court House, OH 43160 in Roger's memory. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your favorite memory of Roger or to send condolences to the Dorn Family.