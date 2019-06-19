Roger Taylor 76, of Washington C.H. passed away on Saturday June 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Fayette County on November 12, 1942 to the late Elton "Bub" and Dolly Wilson Taylor. Roger leaves behind his wife of 57 years Nancy Funk Taylor Roger is a Member of the Bookwalter Church of Christ and Christian Union.

In addition to his parents Roger is preceded in death by two grandsons Joshua and Dustin.

In addition to his wife Roger is survived by his sons Roger (Robin) Taylor Jr. of Washington C.H., Jim (Carla) Taylor of Washington C.H., daughters Cheryl Palfrey of Washington C.H., Diana (Jack) Altop of Bloomingburg, Rebecca Taylor of Washington C.H., Melissa (Jason) Caulley of Wilmington, two brothers David Taylor and Frank (Ada) Taylor both of Washington C.H., two sisters Rose Funk and Mary Taylor both of Washington C.H., grandchildren Todd, James, Jeremy, Christopher, April, Tiffany, Matthew, Amanda, jack JR. Destiny, Hunter, Breana, Amy, Sara, Thomas, Jesse, Franklin, Samuel, Clyde, Gunner and 23 great- grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday June 24, 2019 at 1:00PM at Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville with Pastor Larry Groves officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Friends and family call at the funeral home on Monday June 24, 2019 from 11:00 to time of the service.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio

