Roger L. Taylor

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger L. Taylor.
Service Information
Morrow Funeral Home
41 S Main St
Jeffersonville, OH
43128
(740)-426-6363
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roger Taylor 76, of Washington C.H. passed away on Saturday June 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Fayette County on November 12, 1942 to the late Elton "Bub" and Dolly Wilson Taylor. Roger leaves behind his wife of 57 years Nancy Funk Taylor Roger is a Member of the Bookwalter Church of Christ and Christian Union.

In addition to his parents Roger is preceded in death by two grandsons Joshua and Dustin.

In addition to his wife Roger is survived by his sons Roger (Robin) Taylor Jr. of Washington C.H., Jim (Carla) Taylor of Washington C.H., daughters Cheryl Palfrey of Washington C.H., Diana (Jack) Altop of Bloomingburg, Rebecca Taylor of Washington C.H., Melissa (Jason) Caulley of Wilmington, two brothers David Taylor and Frank (Ada) Taylor both of Washington C.H., two sisters Rose Funk and Mary Taylor both of Washington C.H., grandchildren Todd, James, Jeremy, Christopher, April, Tiffany, Matthew, Amanda, jack JR. Destiny, Hunter, Breana, Amy, Sara, Thomas, Jesse, Franklin, Samuel, Clyde, Gunner and 23 great- grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday June 24, 2019 at 1:00PM at Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville with Pastor Larry Groves officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Friends and family call at the funeral home on Monday June 24, 2019 from 11:00 to time of the service.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio

ONLINECONDOLENCES TO WWW.MORROWFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Record Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.