ROGER LARRY BOYSEL SR., age 76, of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 10:27 p.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH.

He was born on April 25, 1943 in Fayette County to Herbert and Ruth Null Boysel. Roger proudly served in the Ohio National Guard for four years. He was a long-time member at the Heritage Memorial Church and a strong supporter of the Rose Avenue Community Center. Roger was also a former member of the Fayette County Fish and Game Association. He enjoyed trapshooting and riding his Gold Wing Motorcycle.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Darrell Boysel, Adam Boysel, Herbert Boysel Jr., Charlie Boysel, Ruth Duncan, and Clara Lewis.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, JoAnne "Aunt Jo" Summers Boysel, whom he married on May 21, 1960; son, Roger Larry Boysel Jr. and his significant other, Pam Huffman; grandchildren, Ryland Boysel, Devan Huffman, Aaron Huffman, and Haley (Drew) Petry; great-granddaughters, Phoebe Petry, and Kyrie Petry; sister, Mildred Cave, and Wilma Jean McBride; and special niece, Connie (Bob) Brown. Also surviving are several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the Washington Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com