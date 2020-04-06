The graveside service for Roger Larry Boysel Sr., age 76, of Washington CH, was held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Morrison officiating.

Pallbearers for burial were Roger Larry Boysel Jr., Ryland Boysel, Devan Huffman, Aaron Huffman, Derek Faris, Kegan Williams, Max Bopst, and Bob Brown.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included Phil French, Bob Everhart, Dave Frederick, Gib Yoho, Glenn Rankin, James Thayer, Tom Payne, and Tom Slager with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the United States Army Veteran was folded by Paul Sands and Mike Curl and was presented to Mr. Boysel's wife, JoAnne Boysel. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow and Larry Bishop.

Mr. Boysel went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.