ROMA JEAN MAUGHMER, age 95, of Washington CH, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

She was born on November 29, 1924 in Jeffersonville, Ohio to Alfred and Emma Westfall Roush. She was a 1942 graduate of Washington High School and in later years was employed by the NCR Corporation. In 1944, Roma was a beauty pageant winner as, "Miss Air Technical Service Command" at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio. Roma enjoyed quilting, embroidering, and singing in the First Christian Church Choir for fifty years with her husband. She was also a member of the Royal Chapter #29, Order of the Eastern Star for seventy years.

Roma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul L. Maughmer, whom she married on June 9, 1944 in Maysville, Kentucky; and brother, Dale A. Roush.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Grace Roush, of Jamestown, OH; and nieces and nephews, Paula (John) Skinner of Wildwood, MO, Steve (Ronona) Bower of Florissant, MO, Victoria (Kermit) King of Chillicothe, OH, Kenneth (Carol) Roush of Jeffersonville, OH, David (Jennifer) Roush of Jeffersonville, OH, Leslie Roush of Jeffersonville, OH, and Becky (Daniel) Patrick, of Jamestown, OH. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of special friends.

The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Jeffersonville with Pastor Adam Lynch and Pastor Caleb Baumgardner of Crossroads Christian Church officiating. The family requests that all attendees please wear a face mask.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Christian Church, 175 Halliday Way, Washington CH, OH 43160 or to the charity of your choice.

