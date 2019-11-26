Romona J. Collins, 67, of New Holland, Ohio died Wednesday, November 25, 2019, at 10:50 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where she had been a patient 2½ weeks.

Romona was born April 21, 1952, in Fayette County, Ohio to Raymond and Jane Armstrong Hoover. She was a graduate of Miami Trace High School and a lifelong resident of this community.

She had worked at Mac Tools, Inc. for 20 years, then worked at Walmart Optical until her retirement five years ago.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Russell and Clifford Hoover and two sisters, Juanita Wilson and Rosie Cottrill.

Romona is survived by her husband, Marvin Collins whom she married May 15, 1982; a son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Elaine Henderson of Horsham, PA; four grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Lyle Rutger of Poolesville, MD; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

The funeral will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Michael Hodge, pastor at the Walnut Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Friday from 4-8 p.m.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com