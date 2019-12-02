Romona J. Collins

  • "Marvin & Family, You have our prayers and sympathy. May..."
    - KIm and Harriet Evans
  • "So sorry for your loss, Marvin, my heart goes out to you &..."
    - Susie Noble
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
The funeral for Romona J. Collins, 67, of New Holland, Ohio was held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Michael Hodge, pastor at the Walnut Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating. Tom and Lori Collins sang a duet to Lori's piano accompaniment. Craig Henderson gave a tribute in memory of his mother. Romona's grandson, Kyle Henderson, read a poem and offered comments.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Kyle Henderson, Gary and Larry Collins, Larry Cottrill, Lonnie Hunt and Bob Southward.

Romona, a former Mac Tools, Inc. and Walmart Optical employee and wife of Marvin J. Collins, died Monday, November 25, 2019, in the hospice care unit of The Ohio State University Hospitals.
Published in Record Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
