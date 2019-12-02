The funeral for Romona J. Collins, 67, of New Holland, Ohio was held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Michael Hodge, pastor at the Walnut Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating. Tom and Lori Collins sang a duet to Lori's piano accompaniment. Craig Henderson gave a tribute in memory of his mother. Romona's grandson, Kyle Henderson, read a poem and offered comments.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Kyle Henderson, Gary and Larry Collins, Larry Cottrill, Lonnie Hunt and Bob Southward.

Romona, a former Mac Tools, Inc. and Walmart Optical employee and wife of Marvin J. Collins, died Monday, November 25, 2019, in the hospice care unit of The Ohio State University Hospitals.