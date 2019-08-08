Ron Hidy passed away on Tuesday August 6, 2019 after reaching the age of 82 years old. He died peacefully within his home on Flakes Ford Road with his wife and partner Linda and children (Kris, Cole, and Terri) by his side.

Ron was born on October 22, 1936 in Laredo, Texas to Fay C. Tracey and Russell Hidy. He grew up mostly in Jeffersonville, Ohio. He graduated from high school and entered the United States Air Force. He served in the Air Force for four years, principally in England. In 1959, he married the love of his life, Linda McClaskie. They lived and worked together almost inseparably for 60 years.

As a boy, his first job was in his grandfather, Pop (Joe) Hidy's, grocery store. He worked hard and took on whatever job was available to support himself and his family. He was an early entrepreneur. Over the rest of his life, he owned and ran several grocery stores including stores in Jeffersonville, South Solon, Bainbridge, Washington C.H., Lancaster, Jamestown, and Greenfield.

Together, he and Linda had three children, and he is survived by all three children, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren: Krista (Chris) Wright, Elizabeth Wright, Alyssa (Luke) Krohn: Cole (Tammy) Hidy, Lindsay Hidy, Whitney (Delfino) Almaraz; Terri (Ron) Foltz, Alex Foltz, Andrew Foltz, and Aaron (Kaitlyn); Alison Fay Edwards and Dalary Almaraz.

He was preceded in death by his mother Fay Tracey and his father Russell Hidy; two brothers Robert Bruce Hidy, Billy Russell Hidy and sister Barbara Joe Wilt. He is survived by sister, Katheryn Rosicka, and brother, Gary Hidy, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his long time friend and partner in many endeavors, Ralph Detty and Ralph's wife Anna Lee. The Detty family remain as friends and an extension of family. Jeffrey and LuAnn Detty have been an enormous lifetime support to Ron, Linda, and the rest of the family.

Grandpa Hidy had unique ways of bonding with each of his grandchildren and leaves them with countless fond memories. They and the rest of the family are inviting friends and family members to a "Time to Remember" on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home, 223 West Market Street, Washington C.H., OH 43160.

