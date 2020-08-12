RONALD DEAN KVARNESS, age 82, of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:44 a.m. at Carriage Court of Washington CH.

He was born on November 30, 1937 in Sargent County, North Dakota to Clarence and Ethel Moen Kvarness. He was a high-school graduate of the Delamere School in North Dakota. Ronald proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He was an active member at the All Saints Church in Washington CH. Ronald was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, playing horseshoes, farming, and being with his family.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine Joyce Buchholz Kvarness, whom he married on October 17, 1958; infant son, Greg Kvarness; son-in-law, Jeffrey L. Elliott; great-grandson, Christopher Cordial; and sister, Connie (Roger) Wehlander.

Survivors include his children, Mike (Amy) Kvarness, and Kelly Elliott; grandchildren, Michael (Kris) Hunt, Kami (Brandon) Thomas, Matthew Cordial, Bridgett Cordial, Tyler Kvarness, Meghin Kvarness, Rachel Kvarness, Ryan (Rebecca) Kvarness, Chad Elliott and his fiancée, Megan Haines, and Cody Elliott; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery.

