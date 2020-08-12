1/1
Ronald Dean Kvarness
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RONALD DEAN KVARNESS, age 82, of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:44 a.m. at Carriage Court of Washington CH.

He was born on November 30, 1937 in Sargent County, North Dakota to Clarence and Ethel Moen Kvarness. He was a high-school graduate of the Delamere School in North Dakota. Ronald proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He was an active member at the All Saints Church in Washington CH. Ronald was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, playing horseshoes, farming, and being with his family.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine Joyce Buchholz Kvarness, whom he married on October 17, 1958; infant son, Greg Kvarness; son-in-law, Jeffrey L. Elliott; great-grandson, Christopher Cordial; and sister, Connie (Roger) Wehlander.

Survivors include his children, Mike (Amy) Kvarness, and Kelly Elliott; grandchildren, Michael (Kris) Hunt, Kami (Brandon) Thomas, Matthew Cordial, Bridgett Cordial, Tyler Kvarness, Meghin Kvarness, Rachel Kvarness, Ryan (Rebecca) Kvarness, Chad Elliott and his fiancée, Megan Haines, and Cody Elliott; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Washington Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved