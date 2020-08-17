1/
Ronald Dean Kvarness
The graveside service for Ronald Dean Kvarness, age 82, of Washington CH, was held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Mr. Kvarness's daughter, Kelly Elliott officiating.

Pallbearers for burial at the Washington Cemetery were Matthew Cordial, Chad Elliott, Cody Elliott, Mike Hunt, Ryan Kvarness, and Tyler Kvarness.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included Tom Payne, Bob Everhart, Tom Slager, Elaine Stalsworth, Glenn Rankin, Larry Cruea, Cecil Ratliff, and Chuck Snyder, with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the United States Air Force Veteran was folded by Mike Curl and Dave Frederick and was presented to Mr. Kvarness's son, Mike Kvarness. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow and Larry Bishop.

Mr. Kvarness passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Carriage Court of Washington CH. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.



Published in Record Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
