RONALD DEAN PERKINS, age 61, of Washington CH, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 6:31 a.m. at Signature HealthCare of Fayette County.

He was born on August 9, 1957 in Fayette County to Orville and Amaryllis "Amy" Hill Perkins. He attended Washington High School. Ron had previously been employed by Fayette Progressive Industries. He was a member at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness. He enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, Facebook, reading scripture, and being with his nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Orville Perkins.

Survivors include his mother; siblings, Jeannette (Robert) McMurry, Harold Eugene Perkins, Carl Mike (Pam) Perkins, Loretta Johnson, Randy Perkins, Pamela (Rick) Kimmey, and Orville Lee (Arlene) Perkins. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Elder David Fox officiating with burial to follow at the Westwood Cemetery in Latham, Ohio. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.