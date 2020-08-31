RONALD EUGENE "RON" HYER, age 81, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12:55 a.m. at Clermont Hospital in Batavia.

He was born on October 7, 1938 in Highland County to Ronald and Anna Shultz Hyer. Ron proudly served his county in the US Army Reserve. He enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, watching tractor-pulls and old westerns, and attending events that his great-grandchildren were involved in.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Eddie Matson; granddaughter, Kandy Hyer; and siblings, Barbara Hyer, and Dale (Sonya) Hyer.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Thelma Jane Rayburn Hyer, whom he married on June 4, 1973; children, Pamela (David) Robertson, Tammy Kay (James) Crowley, James "Jim" (Jennifer) Matson, Jeffrey Hyer, Rhonda Hyer, Timmy Hyer, and Ricky Hyer; grandchildren, Travis (Stacie) Robertson, Tara (Tim) Davis, Tyler (Jenn) Robertson, Joe (Tanica) Matson, Carl (Molly) Matson, Jason (Amanda) Matson, Christopher (Tiffany) Matson, Cody (Ricky) Matson, Cayleigh (Jordan) Matson, Halyn Matson, Shannon (Terry) Plotner, Tiffany Hyer, Michael Hyer, Shanna Hyer, Brandon Hyer, Tracey Hyer, and Ricky Hyer; twenty-four great-grandchildren; siblings, Vernon (Sharon) Hyer of Xenia, Ohio, and Danny (Terri) Hyer of Bowersville, Ohio; and special friend, Jim Haffly. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The graveside committal service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Pastor Mike Hodge officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com