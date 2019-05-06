RONALD EUGENE SHACKELFORD, age 78, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:50 p.m. at his home.

He was born on March 17, 1941 in Fayette County to Cecil and Marjorie Self Shackelford. Ron attended Washington High School and graduated from the American School of Chicago, Illinois. He was an employee of Mead Containers for 36 years, retiring in 2003. He loved sports, especially football and the Cleveland Browns.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Shackelford; and half-sister, Cecelia Jean Mascaro.

Survivors include his wife, Therese Rohde Shackelford, whom he married on April 28, 1962; his children, Ronald Jr. (Mary) Shackelford, Rhonda Shackelford, and Sharon Summers of Washington CH, and Therese "Teri" Shackelford of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Rodney Jr. (Makayla) Summers, Patrick Summers, Luke Shackelford, Connor Shackelford, Ginger, Cheley, Jackson, and Grayson Knedler; great-grandchildren, Rory Summers and Laken Stackhouse; half-sister, Mary Joe ((Gene) Pellett and sister-in-law, Edna Shackelford as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The Mass of Christian burial was held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Benignus Catholic Church of Greenfield and burial followed at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home.