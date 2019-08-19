A Time of Remembrance for Ronald Lawrence Hidy, age 82, of Washington CH, was held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11-1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home. Opening prayer and remarks were given by friend of the family, Tony Shaver. Special remembrances were given by friends of the family, Jeff Detty and Tom Murphy; and family remarks were given by Mr. Hidy's son, Cole Hidy.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included; James Thayer, Chuck Snyder, Gib Yoho, Glenn Rankin, Earl Murray, Elaine Stalsworth, Larry Cruea, and Cecil Ratliff, with Bill Foody serving as Commander. The flag of the US Air Force Veteran was presented to Mrs. Linda Hidy by Mike Curl and David Frederick. Taps were sounded by Larry Bishop and Zeke Zastrow.

Mr. Hidy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.