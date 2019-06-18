Ronette Sue Geesling, 55, of Washington CH passed away on June 17, 2019 at the Bethesda North Hospital.

Ronette was born in Washington CH on March 11, 1964. She had lived all of her life in this area and was a 1982 Graduate of Miami Trace High School. She worked at McKesson (Formerly FoxMeyer) since it's opening 25 years ago, working her way from customer service to the hospital coordinator position. She enjoyed traveling the country and attending concerts when she was able.

Ronette was preceded in death by her mother, Helen (Brown) Geesling in 2012

She is survived by her father, Ron Geesling, her companion of many years, David Cook, a sister, Michele Geesling (Charlie Dodds), a nephew, Charles Adam Geesling Dodds and a niece, Carly Geesling Dodds all of WCH. She also leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and extended family; as well as, many coworkers and friends including special friends Peggy and Mike Landrum and Gretchen Detty/Dennison.

A funeral service is planned for 11am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Washington CH with Pastor Mel Wickensimer officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday June 20th from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave, Washington CH, OH 43160 or the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 1111 Stewart Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714.

Online condolences and photos may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net