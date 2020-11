Ronnie A. Reid, 65, of Sabina, passed at The Christ Hospital on Saturday, October 31, 2020. A graveside service, at Sabina Cemetery, will be held at 1pm on Friday, November 6, 2020. Due to COVID, there will be no public visitation, but all are welcome at the cemetery, where social distancing can be practiced. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.