RONNIE EARL HANNA, age 77, of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 8:25 a.m. at his home.

He was born on April 24, 1943 in Hamilton County, Ohio to Harold and Helen Noel Hanna. He was a graduate of Shroder High School in Cincinnati. After, graduation, Ronnie proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era. He retired from Mead Container after thirty-four years of service. Ronnie was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #423, American Legion Post #25, and the Moose Lodge in Sabina. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Cincinnati Reds, and fishing.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry Hanna.

Survivors include his children, Ronald Hanna, Darrel Hanna, Bradley Hanna and his significant other, Ashely Stubbs, and Rhonda (Barry Jr.) Knapp; several grandchildren; one great-grandson; siblings, Geno (Kathy) Hanna, and Millie Hale; and special friends, Ray (Kelly) Grooms, and Leah McDaniel. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends from the "423."

Memorial donations are suggested to the Summers Funeral Home to help cover final expenses.

The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Highlawn Cemetery with Earl Crosswhite officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com