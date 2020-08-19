The graveside service for Ronnie Earl Hanna, age 77, of Washington CH, was held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Highlawn Cemetery with Earl Crosswhite officiating.

Pallbearers for burial at the Highlawn Cemetery were Ray Grooms, Jeff Harrop, Benny Jamison, Ted Jackson, Sonny Kearns, and Tom Rucker.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included Tom Payne, Chuck Snyder, Bob Everhart, Cecil Ratliff, James Thayer, Larry Cruea, Tom Slager, and Glenn Rankin, with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the United States Navy Veteran was folded by Mike Curl and David Frederick and was presented to Mr. Hanna's daughter, Rhonda Knapp. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow and Larry Bishop.

Mr. Hanna passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.