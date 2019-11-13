Rosalie Alice Carman, 76, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 12:53 p.m. at Court House Manor in Washington Court House where she had been residing since June 7, 2018.

Mrs. Carman was born October 25, 1943, in Brookville, Ohio to Vertie A. and Beulah E. Rodgers Butcher. She was a member of the first graduating class of Miami Tracie High School and was a long time resident of Greenfield.

She formerly worked in the Ben Franklin department at Bob and Carl's in Greenfield

Mrs. Carman was a member of the Pisgah-Mount Pleasant Federated Church. For many years she entered her sewing and cooking projects in the Ross County Fair. She was twice named Ross County Fair Homemaker of the Year.

On January 7, 1962, she married Harry Lee Carman. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2008. She was also preceded by a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Ruth Butcher and a nephew, David Butcher.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Robert Blazer and a grandson, Jeremy Blazer, all of Greenfield; a sister, JoAnn Bloom of Rockford, MN and a niece and three nephews.

The funeral will be Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Pastor Keith Hall, minister at the Greenfield United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort.

Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 12 Noon until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, P.O. Box 471, 9331 State Route 24, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com