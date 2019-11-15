Rosalie Alice Carman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie Alice Carman.
Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

The funeral for Rosalie Alice Carman, 76, of Greenfield, was held Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Pastor Kevin Hall, minister at the First United Methodist Church in Greenfield, officiating. Sam Mincey was the soloist and accompanied himself on the guitar.

Pallbearers for the burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort were Jeremy Blazer, Chris Hisey, Grant Ratliff, Chad, Dan and Talmadge Cornett.

Rosalie, a former employee of Bob and Carl's in Greenfield and widow of Harry Lee Carman, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Court House Manor in Washington Court House.
Published in Record Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.