The funeral for Rosalie Alice Carman, 76, of Greenfield, was held Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Pastor Kevin Hall, minister at the First United Methodist Church in Greenfield, officiating. Sam Mincey was the soloist and accompanied himself on the guitar.

Pallbearers for the burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort were Jeremy Blazer, Chris Hisey, Grant Ratliff, Chad, Dan and Talmadge Cornett.

Rosalie, a former employee of Bob and Carl's in Greenfield and widow of Harry Lee Carman, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Court House Manor in Washington Court House.