Rosalie Orr, 88, of Washington CH passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center.

Rosalie was born June 20, 1930 in Perry County to the late Cyril and Jane (Taylor) Deavers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Orr, in 1981.

Survivors include her sons, Ronnie (Joetta) Orr of Dublin and Gail Orr of WCH; grandchildren, Kari Miller, Tim Orr, Trevor Orr and Ryan Orr; great grandchildren, Evie and Olivia Miller and Addison Orr. She also leaves behind her many friends.

A graveside service is planned for Friday, May 24th at 2pm at the Washington Cemetery.