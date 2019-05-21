Rosalie Orr

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie Orr.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rosalie Orr, 88, of Washington CH passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center.

Rosalie was born June 20, 1930 in Perry County to the late Cyril and Jane (Taylor) Deavers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Orr, in 1981.

Survivors include her sons, Ronnie (Joetta) Orr of Dublin and Gail Orr of WCH; grandchildren, Kari Miller, Tim Orr, Trevor Orr and Ryan Orr; great grandchildren, Evie and Olivia Miller and Addison Orr. She also leaves behind her many friends.

A graveside service is planned for Friday, May 24th at 2pm at the Washington Cemetery.
Published in Record Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.