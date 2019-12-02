Rosann "Rose" Allen 74, passed away on Friday November29, 2019 at Mount Carmel Grove City. She was born in Lima Ohio on August 4, 1945 to the late Elmer Henry and Norma Ellen Schroder Meyers. Rose retired after 25 years from Washington City Schools as a Lunch Lady and worked for over 30 years for Fox Jewelers. Rosann was an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 25. Rose leaves behind her husband Fred Allen Jr

In addition to her parents Rosann is preceded in death by two brothers Ronald and Richard Meyers.

In addition to her husband Rosann is survived by two sons Chris Allen of Omaha NE and Andrew Allen of Wash C.H.; one daughter Joda (Rick) Fagan of Wash C.H.; two brothers Thomas (Lillie) Meyers of Wash C.H. and Gerald (Carolina) Meyers of GA; sister Theresa (Steve) Caplinger of Waynesville; grandchildren Taylor (Jon) Jones, Cody (Brooke) Allen, Baley Allen, Summer (Stuart Wyatt) Fagan, Amberly (Dan) Hudson and Nikki (John) McDonnell; great grandchildren Henry Jones, Charlee Wyatt, Christian, Macie, and Miah Coe, Caden and Casey Hott, Cameron Kitchen and Brookston McDonnell; brother in laws Tom (Kim) Allen and Dave (Dan) Allen, sister in laws Kay (Fred) Nevar and Debbie Allen

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 11:00AM at South Side Church of Christ, Washington Court House with Barry Pettit officiating. Friends and family may call at the church Tuesday December 3, 2019 from 3:00-7:00.

Memorial contributions be made to the Ohio Health G.H.MD Cancer Center, 500 Thomas LN, Columbus Ohio 43214 or Denim and Diamonds, Fayette County Cancer Foundation PO Box 322 Washington C.H. Ohio

Funeral arrangements by Morrow Funeral Home, Washington C.H.