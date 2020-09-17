1/1
Rosemary Alice Dilley
1935 - 2020
ROSEMARY ALICE DILLEY, age 85, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:03 a.m. at Four Seasons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on January 29, 1935 in Fayette County to Virgil and Pauline Houseman Brown. Rosemary was a homemaker and also owned several properties in the local area. She enjoyed her work, dining at the former Courtview Restaurant with her friends, and being with her family.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Albert Dilley; special companion, Bobby G. Haynes; children, Patsy Ann (Gary) Adams, Victoria Dilley, and Sonya Dilley; grandson, Adam John Queen; and sister, Maxine Halley.

Survivors include her children, John Victor (Brenda) Dilley, and Roxa Sue (Frank) Queen; grandchildren, Scott Hammond, Amy Smith, Jamie Bias, Nicholas James Queen, Richard "Joey" Myers, Jason (Christy) Adams, and Ashley Rhorer; great-grandchildren, Cordilla Hammond, Justin Leach, Brooklyn Leach, Derek J. Myers, Leevi Myers, Skyler Adams, Haleigh Moore, Braden Moore, Aiden Rhorer, Sydney Queen, and Johnny Queen; siblings, Virginia Welch, James "Jim" (Linda) Brown, and Jerry (Pat) Brown; and special friends, Sue Maddux, and Jennie Cornell. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Jason Yoakum and Kathy Yoakum officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
