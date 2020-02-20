ROSEMARY RINEHART, age 89, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. at Court House Manor.

She was born on August 22, 1930 in Good Hope, Ohio to Walter Cleveland and Emma Elizabeth Wood Jones. Rosemary retired in 1991 from the Fayette County Municipal Court after twenty years of service. She had attended the Hickory Lane Church of Christ.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carey "Bill" Rinehart; and one brother, and five sisters.

Survivors include her daughter, Robin Majors; grandchildren, Ian Garland, Elijah Majors, and Mariah Majors; and her special friends Clayton and Frances Quisenberry.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.