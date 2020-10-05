1/
Rosemary Rohrer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSEMARY ROHRER, age 77, of New Holland, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:38 p.m. at her home after a brave five-month battle with cancer.

She was born on September 6, 1943 in Madison County to Richard and Donna Alspaugh Dunston. She had attended Madison South High School in London, Ohio. Rosemary was a housewife and stay-at-home mother to her two boys. She enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, music, dancing, and being with her family.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur "Junior" Rohrer, whom she married on November 15, 1959; great-grandson, Christopher Fellenstein; and brother, William "Bill" Dunston.

Survivors include her children, Dwayne (Lisa) Rohrer, and Brent (Lori) Rohrer; grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Ritenour, Christen (Dana) Thornton, Myles Scurlock, and Mac Ward; great-grandchildren, Alexander Ritenour, Brayden Thornton, Maddie Thornton, and Patrick Thornton; and sister, Priscilla Speakman. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with her nephew, Billy Dunston officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved