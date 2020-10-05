ROSEMARY ROHRER, age 77, of New Holland, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:38 p.m. at her home after a brave five-month battle with cancer.

She was born on September 6, 1943 in Madison County to Richard and Donna Alspaugh Dunston. She had attended Madison South High School in London, Ohio. Rosemary was a housewife and stay-at-home mother to her two boys. She enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, music, dancing, and being with her family.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur "Junior" Rohrer, whom she married on November 15, 1959; great-grandson, Christopher Fellenstein; and brother, William "Bill" Dunston.

Survivors include her children, Dwayne (Lisa) Rohrer, and Brent (Lori) Rohrer; grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Ritenour, Christen (Dana) Thornton, Myles Scurlock, and Mac Ward; great-grandchildren, Alexander Ritenour, Brayden Thornton, Maddie Thornton, and Patrick Thornton; and sister, Priscilla Speakman. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with her nephew, Billy Dunston officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.