It is with sadness that we report the passing of Roy B Smith on October 31, 2020. He had been in failing health and died of a stroke. Roy was born in 1938 in Brooklyn, New York and lived most of his young life in Washington Courthouse, Ohio and was a 1956 graduate of Bloomingburg High School. He was the son of the late Roy B Smith, Sr. He joined the Navy in 1956 and served as an Electrician's Mate on the USS Terrell County. After his discharge, he moved to Sacramento, California where he worked for P.G.&E. After that, he began a long and successful career in sales in Sacramento and later in Redding, California. He moved to Santa Rosa, California in 1980 where he lived the remainder of his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Marjorie. He was a special step-father to 3 daughters, was an adored grandfather to 8 and had one great-granddaughter. He proudly supported veteran's causes including Wounded Warriors. Later in November, his family will join for a celebration of his life.